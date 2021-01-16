Luxol St Andrews are geared up for their eagerly-awaited UEFA Futsal Champions League Main Round tie against Slovenian side Dovobec at the University Sports Hall this evening (kick-off: 18.00).

This is the third time that Luxol have reached the Main Round of the UEFA’s top futsal competition after they managed to progress past the preliminary round both in 2017 and last year.

Luxol’s task is far from easy as they are up against Slovenian champions Dobovec who are ranked ninth in Europe.

