This high-scoring, balanced game, which was ultimately decided after an overtime period, demonstrated clearly how the fate and momentum of a whole game can drastically change in a span of merely a few seconds.

Nearing the end of regulation time, Hibs were administering a three-point lead with Luxol unable to find the right scoring touch. Resorting to stop the clock, Luxol fouled with eight seconds to go, risking the two resulting free throws.

This gamble paid off as Hibs missed both attempts from the charity line and Luxol’s import guard Kali Koenig grabbed the rebound and progressed diagonally, on her main left-hand side, up the court.

Despite not in foul bonus, Hibs did not use fouls to stop the play and allowed Koenig to fire a last ditch long distance shot which found nothing but net and forced overtime with both sides tied at 69-69.

