ARMS DEPIRO 51

CAFFE MOAK LUXOL 58

(24-18, 5-17, 10-13, 12-10)

Caffe Moak Luxol obtained their sixth league victory after overcoming a very sprightly Depiro start to the game.

A 17-4 streak between halves proved fruitful for Santino Coppa’s girls to open a double-digit lead which was then maintained right up to the final buzzer.

Gladiana Avila and Paula Ellul set the game going with Luxol’s first points. But Depiro, through Aussie Casey Samuels and Julia Xerri, managed to take the lead and, shortly afterwards, treys from Nicole Agius helped the Mtarfa side to move 18-11 ahead.

Avila did try to encourage her Luxol team-mates with six consecutive points but late first quarter three balls from Samuels had the two sides close off the first of four quarters at 24-18.

Parity was consistent for the most part in the second quarter as the two teams replied continuously to each other for a tight 29-27 Depiro lead.

Read full report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt