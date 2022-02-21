Luxol St Andrews started the second phase of the futsal season on a high after registering a comprehensive win against University of Malta.

Even Valletta had a positive outing against Mellieħa to stay three points away from their rivals in the standings.

After another round of matches, the second phase of the championship began with five teams playing in the Enemed Futsal Premier League while the remaining sides are competing in the Enemed Futsal Challenger League.

Luxol St Andrews obtained an eye-catching 12-1 win over University of Malta.

Gabriel Dobre’s boys were in dominant mood with their player Marwan Telisi hitting the target three times. Gia Nikvashvili and Maicon da Silva helped themselves to a brace while Melvin Borg, Andy Mangion, Mark Zammit and Stefan Vella were also on the mark.

