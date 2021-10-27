Hibs and Caffe Moak Luxol will be contending the Shield final on February 10 after winning their respective semi-final ties, which had to move onto the Ta Qali training courts due to excessive humidity, caused by the adverse general weather, in the main playing arena making the floor somewhat slippery.

Whilst Hibs grabbed a comfortable win, Luxol managed to book their place in the final only through a last-second winning shot.

Hibernians 70

ARMS Depiro 48

(19-7, 11-13, 23-20, 17-8)

Group stage winners Hibs were the first team to book a spot in the February final when they overcame the resistance offered by ARMS Depiro.

Once again, the latter were shorn of the services of the injured American Hannah Johnson.

A handful of quick-points streaks were the major determinants in this game as Hibs managed to gradually open a comfortable lead.

