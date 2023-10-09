Luxol St Andrew’s started their title defence in the best way possible after beating Swieqi United Futsal 3-1 this past weekend.

It was not an easy game for Gabriel Dobre’s boys who, after establishing a two-goal advantage, saw Swieqi reacting swiftly in the second half as after scoring the consolation goal, they started to attack and were unlucky not to take at least one point from this clash.

Eventually, towards the end of the game, Luxol scored to secure the three points.

Mark Zammit scored a brace for the team from St Andrew’s while new signing Jefferson Breno added another for his team.

Andrew Abela kept some hope for Swieqi United after scoring a good goal.

