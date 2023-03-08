With one game day from the regular season to go in the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League, the outcome of the post-regular season phase is already decided.

League leaders Caffe Moak Luxol ended their regular season commitments with their 11th victory and now will await the outcome of the semi-final series, on a best-of-three format, between second-placed Starlites FIJO and ARMS Depiro.

The Naxxar side were not in action this weekend whilst Depiro had a setback, even if it did not do them any harm as regards the standings when they lost to a resolute Hibernians side who notched their fourth league win.

The Mtarfa side will be however preparing themselves for this coming weekend’s Louis Borg Cup finals when they face Luxol first on Friday, tip-off at 8.15pm, and then again on Sunday at 1.45pm.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...