Luxol St Andrews were dominant in their match against Ta’ Xbiex Futsal in a match from the Enemed Futsal League.

Gabriel Dobre’s boys obtained a massive 7-0 scoreline against Ta’ Xbiex who were a shadow of the team who had played so well against Swieqi last week.

With Mark Zammit suspended, the captain’s armband was given to Andy Mangion who honoured it in the best way possible after notching a brace with Celino Alves emulating him as well.

Matthew Attard, Andre Ciancio and Maicon completed the score for the champions.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt