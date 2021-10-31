Luxol St Andrews wrapped up their commitments in group 5 of the UEFA Futsal Champions League main round after sharing the spoils in an entertaining 1-1 scoreline against Rekord Bielsko Biala.

After this result, Luxol obtained four points from three matches after previously losing against Haladas 6-2 and winning Hammarby 3-2.

The four-point tally amassed by the Malta champions was a new record for a Maltese club competing in the Main Round of UEFA’s prestigious futsal competition.

The Polish side from Bielsko Biala went ahead in the first half through Kamil Surmiak who took advantage of a corner taken by Michal Kubik.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta