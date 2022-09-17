BUPA Luxol have acquired their second US import player in point guard Trevian Bell, club sources confirmed with the Times of Malta.

While the official announcement is due to be made, Luxol, who have already signed fellow US-native Tayler Mattos and Serbian guard Nick Vasovic, will now have three new players for the coming season as they look towards turning the page on what was a tough 2021-22 season for the side.

