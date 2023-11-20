Luxol St Andrew’s climbed second in the Enemed Futsal League as they found little difficulty in overcoming the Malta U18 Selection 14-1.

As the score clearly indicates, Gabriel Dobre’s boys were in fine form and managed to score in a regular way.

Andre Ciancio netted a poker while Andy Mangion and Marwan Telisi bagged a brace apiece.

Matthew Attard, Mark Zammit, Celino Alves, Victor Dias Oliveira, Luke Gatt and Robert Stoyanov were the other scorers for the Malta champions.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com