Luxol St Andrews, the reigning champions in the Enemed Futsal League, didn’t find the going easy in their match against St George’s although they still won 4-2.

The Cottonera side gave their all against their more-quoted opponents and were always in the game throughout the whole 40 minutes.

Andy Mangion, Marwan Telisi, Luke Gatt and Andre Ciancio were on the mark for Luxol while St George’s response arrived from Karl Luke Schembri and an own goal by Andy Mangion.

Swieqi United dominated their match against Fgura United as they won 10-1.

Ryan Muscat, Michael Borg and Dylan Pace scored a brace each with Rodney Debono, Emerson Molina, Dylan Pirotta and Justin Theuma also putting their names on the score sheet.

Deork Portelli pulled one back for Fgura.

University of Malta obtained an important 5-3 win over Żurrieq Futsal.

