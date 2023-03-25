Luxol St Andrews were crowned Enemed Futsal Premier League for a fifth consecutive season when they beat Swieqi United 8-1 in the second out of three finals at the National Sports School Pavilion.

The team from St Andrews had already won the first match of the series 8-2 two days ago and were aware that a victory would have assured them of the title.

That turned out to be a great source of motivation for the team led by Gabriel Dobre who again rubberstamped their supremacy in the game in recent years.

In this second game, Swieqi were missing several key players such as goalkeeper Brandon Debono and Emerson Molina who were suspended while Michael Borg was injured.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt