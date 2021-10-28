Luxol St Andrews clinched their first win in the UEFA Futsal Champions League Main Round when they edged Swedish side Hammarby 3-2 at the University Sports Hall on Thursday.

This was the Maltese side’s first victory in Main Round of UEFA’s elite competition and surely will be a huge confidence booster ahead of their final match in this round against Polish side Record Bielsko-Biala on Friday.

The Malta champions came into the match on the back of a disappointing 6-2 defeat to Haladas, of Hungary, on Wednesday.

Things look dim for Luxol when they found themselves behind when Ignatius Malki put the Swedish side ahead after three minutes of play.

But the Maltese side managed to restore parity through Almendra Cifuentes on 22 minutes and 24 seconds.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta