Luxol St Andrews maintained their winning run in the Enemed Futsal League after seeing off Fgura United 6-1.

The St Andrews side had their captain Mark Zammit in fine form as he grabbed a hat-trick with Matthew Attard, Andre Ciancio and Moise Da Costa scoring the other goals for their team.

Jose Angel Godar Pereira scored Fgura’s consolation goal.

University of Malta kept their place in the top part of the table as they edged St George’s 3-1.

Steven Camilleri helped himself to a brace while Denzil Pisani was also on the mark for the students.

Miguel Agius scored the only goal for the Cottonera side.

Ta’ Xbiex Futsal obtained a fine 7-3 win over Żurrieq Futsal.

