Luxol St Andrews will be facing two former winners of the UEFA Futsal Champions League when they launch their historic elite round campaign.

The Maltese representatives were drawn in Group C against Benfica of Portugal, Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan and Chrudim of Czech Republic.

The elite round of this competition will be played from November 22 to November 27, with Luxol St Andrews set to play their group games in Portugal.

