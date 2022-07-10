Futsal champions Luxol St Andrews have been given a lucrative draw in this season’s Champions League competition when they were drawn to face holders Barcelona, Slovenia’s Dobovec and Zvv Hovocubo, of the Netherlands, in the Main Round.

The tournament will be played in Malta between October 25 and 28.

Luxol St Andrews earned the right to play in the Main Round of UEFA’s most prestigious club competition on the back of some impressive results achieved in Europe in recent years that enabled them to amass enough points to boost their co-efficient and avoid playing in the preliminary round.

This is the first time that a Maltese club will be facing a top European side like Barcelona in a UEFA Futsal competition.

The Blaugrana were crowned European champions for the fourth time in their history last May when they beat Sporting Lisbon 4-0 in the final.

“For us, this is a very prestigious draw,” Joseph Aquilina, Luxol St Andrews chairman, told the Times of Malta.

