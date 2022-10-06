Luxol St Andrews Futsal Club are set to embark on their latest journey in the UEFA Champions League Main Round competition.

A third-time event held in Malta, first-ever with the Maltese representatives hosting this event pitted from Path A in a Group 3 also comprising Slovenian champions Dobovec, Dutch representatives Hovocubo, and reigning European champions Barcelona.

The Main group phase in Malta, held between October 25-30, is scheduled to be staged at the University Sports Complex in Msida.

Luxol held a press conference on Wednesday, following their Super Cup success last Friday, beating the University of Malta in a resounding 11-1 win result, and on the doorstep of their brief training experience in Poland over the coming days whereby the team plays multiple friendlies against Polish champions Piast Gliwice.

