Luxol St Andrews opened their commitments in the UEFA Futsal Champions League when they were held by Slovenian side Dobovek 1-1 at the University Sports Hall.

It was a frustrating outcome for the Malta champions who were in front for much of the match and were pegged back following a lapse of concentration in a set-piece situation.

But it was still an important point for Luxol who will be bidding to claim their first win of the tournament on Thursday when they face Hovocubo.

The Dutch side were off to a tough start on Wednesday when they were beaten by European champions Barcelona 6-1.

Luxol enjoyed a very positive start as inside the first seven minutes of the first half they forged ahead.

Click here for full story