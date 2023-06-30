Three years after becoming the first Maltese side to take part in the main round of UEFA’s Futsal Champions League, Luxol St Andrews secured the highest European ranking for a local side after being classified as the 10th-best team in the latest UEFA Coefficient ranking ahead of the new season.

Malta ranks at number 44 when it comes to its National Team while Portugal hold the top spot. The latter is reflected more clearly when considering Sporting Lisbon are Europe’s top club and Benfica are third, with Spanish giants Barcelona in between as they hold second place.

After the coefficient rankings were published, Luxol called it an ‘incredible milestone’.

“Amazing news for Luxol St Andrews Futsal!!” a statement Thursday on the club’s socials read.

