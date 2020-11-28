Malta champions Luxol St Andrews booked their place into the Last 32 of the UEFA Futsal Champions League after thrashing Austrian side Allstars 6-2 in the preliminary round in Steinbrunn-Neue Siedlung.

Luxol coach Gabriel Dobre had sounded optimistic that his team could progress against their Austrian opponents and his players surely repaid his faith in them with a sparkling display.

The Maltese side found themselves a goal behind after 20 seconds through a Lokovsek strike.

But despite that early setback, they managed to keep their composure and managed to turn the result in their favour with quick-fire goals from Nia Nikvashvili on six minutes and Celino Alves, a minute later.

After the break, Maikinho put Luxol St Andrew’s 3-1 ahead and despite the home side’s efforts to get themselves back into the match it was the Malta champions who all but sealed the match with two quickfire goals.

In fact, Veve made it 4-1 on 27 minutes 17 seconds before Alves grabbed his second of the match on 27.46 minutes.

Yoruk managed to pull a goal back for Allstars but it was Luxol who had the final say when Nikvashvili wrapped up their win with a sixth goal on 39.45 minutes.

The win put Luxol St Andrew’s in the Round of 32 of the competition which will see the participation of the top seeds in the competition.