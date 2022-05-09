Luxol St Andrews clinched the Enemed Futsal Premier League after seeing off Valletta Futsal 6-0 in the second final of the play-offs.

This was their seventh success in the club’s history with Gabriel Dobre’s troops who managed to win all the matches played during this season.

After their 9-3 win in their first match, Luxol were motivated to seal the issue as from the very start as they established a 4-0 advantage before the break.

In the second half, the St Andrews side maintained the possession and although Valletta played with the flying keeper they still managed to keep their net intact and score two more goals in the process.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta