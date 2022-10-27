Luxol St Andrews became the first Maltese team to reach the Elite Round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League when they brushed aside Dutch side Hovobuco 5-1 in their second match of the mini-tournament.

As the scoreline shows, the Malta champions were a class above their Dutch opponents as they dominated the match from start to finish to secure the three points that lifted them to second place in the group on four points and assure themselves of a top-three finish.

Luxol will now round their commitments when they face European champions Barcelona on Saturday in their final match.

Luxol were off to a flying start as they took the lead inside the first 30 seconds.

Veve burst past two defenders before he teed up the unmarked Maikinho who stabbed the ball into an empty net.

Click here for full story