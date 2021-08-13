Maltese champions Luxol St Andrews Futsal Club are undergoing their final preparations ahead of their European commitments in the Preliminary Round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

Luxol St Andrews were drawn in Group A alongside Cefn Druids, of Wales, Dolphins Ashdod, of Israel and Macedonia champions KMF Proekt. The tournament will be played at the Sport Hall “26-ti April” in Gevgelija, North Macedonia.

Luxol start their commitments on August 21 against Cefn Druids before taking on Dolphins Ashdod the following day.

The Maltese side will wrap up their commitments on August 24 against hosts KMF Proekt.

