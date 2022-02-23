Caffe Moak Luxol set off on a good note in the first leg of their Louis Borg Cup semifinal against ARMS Depiro, opening up a 15-0 lead in the opening minutes with treys from Palmira Marcal and Antoinette Borg adding to hoops from Josephine Diaby and Sarah Pace.

ARMS Depiro, relying entirely on a local squad, did improve and increased their tally on the scoreboard with long distance shots from Nicole Agius and Neve Borg as well as mid-range shots from Leanne Duncan. But Luxol were always firmly in command for a 37-25 half-time lead.

