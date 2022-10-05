Caffe Moak Luxol continued where they left off last season, when they won the league title, as they notched the first honour of the new season by handsomely beating Hibs in the Super Cup final.

The game was on till very late in the first quarter with Luxol leading 21-15 but then the Violets managed to gradually pull away in the second rubber to head into the interval with a comfortable 47-28 lead.

Despite an initial momentary positive spell for Hibs at the start of the second half, Santino Coppa’s girls took again the upper hand and re-established their superiority on the court, and respective 11- and nine-point mini breaks put them80-42 ahead with Hibs then managing to make it a more respectable scoreline with late baskets.

Hibs, now under the play calling of Sandro Farrugia, were missing some starting five elements from last season with US player Kenyotta Jenkins, who re-signed with the Paolites, still not available, Samantha Brincat is away from the island and Ylenia Bonett now playing in Iceland.

It was Hibs, however, who had the season’s first points off Ashleigh van Vliet. But Luxol were quick to reply with five points off Paula Ellul and the first bucket from Josephine Diaby and new import player, the 27-year-old Mexican Gladys Avila who played in Iceland and Mexico in the last months.

More details here...