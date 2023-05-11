Luxol St Andrews and University of Malta set up a final showdown in the E&L Trophy after winning their respective semi-finals.

Luxol had to sweat hard to overcome the stiff opposition of Żurrieq 4-3.

The team led by Gabriel Dobre were trailing 1-0 before the interval but in the second half, they switched on the aggressive mode to score the all-important goals that put them in the final.

Żurrieq kept fighting till the end but their efforts were not enough to deny the Malta champions.

Mark Zammit was inspirational for his team as he netted a hat-trick with Marwan Telisi also among the scorers.

