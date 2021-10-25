Luxol St Andrews maintained their winning streak in the Enemed Futsal League as they registered a convincing victory over Żurrieq.

Even University of Malta, Mellieħa and Ta’ Xbiex had high-scoring wins in their second league commitments to keep their perfect record intact.

Meanwhile, Siġġiewi Futsal obtained their first-ever futsal win after a great performance against Marsaskala.

Luxol St Andrews are preparing for next week’s commitments in the UEFA Futsal Champions League in style after a 22-0 mauling of Żurrieq.

The St Andrews side were in dominant mode during this match as Carl Azzopardi and Dylan Musu netted five goals, Marwan Telisi and Gia Nikvasvili scored a hat-trick, Melvin Borg and Andy Mangion hit the target twice while Mark Zammit completed the score for his team.

