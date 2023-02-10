The Louis Borg quarterfinals tip off on Friday with three first-leg games taking place at the Ta’ Qali pavilion.

BUPA Luxol start things off with a fixture against Gżira Athleta (tip-off: 12.00), Depiro facing amateur league side Depiro Hoops (tip-off: 14.00), and finally Division 1 leaders Mellieha Libertas taking on bottom side Hibernians (tip-off: 16.00).

With many predicting the opening game to be the one to watch, both sides will be hoping to take as large a lead as possible ahead of their second leg on Sunday.

Despite having beaten them in their previous two encounters, Luxol coach Duncan Fenech believes Athleta’s strong mentality will be the main threat over the two games.

“I’m expecting a very tough weekend,” Fenech said.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...