Luxol St Andrews won the first final of the Enemed Premier League play-offs series as they beat Swieqi United 8-2 at the National Sports School Pavilion.

The St Andrews outfit was always in the lead and kept control of the game for most of the time.

At some point, the match was a bit nervous with the referees showing the red card to Swieqi goalkeeper Brandon Debono and Emerson Molina with Luxol also having Emil Raducu sent off.

Luxol had Marwan Telisi scoring a hat-trick with Maicon, Andy Mangion, Everton Veve, Mark Zammit and a Brayan Steven own goal rounding up their tally.

