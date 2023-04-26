Starlites FIJO and Caffe Moak Luxol went in for the opening toss of this second game in the finals series with the Naxxar side enjoying a 1-0 lead after having marginally beaten their rivals, 60-58, in the first game less than 100 hours before.

This time around, Luxol brought the best-of-five series to a tie and thus will now extend it beyond the third game to be played this Thursday.

The second encounter had some interesting phases after a somewhat quiet start. Luxol enjoyed the early marginal leads, with coach Santino Coppa opting for two young starters, Sarah Fenech Pace (five rebounds, four of five shot attempts) and Sarah Sciberras, who incidentally notched the side’s first tris of hoops for an early 6-3 lead with Starlites’ Mikela Riolo (four assists, two steals) banging a three-ball in between at the other end.

