Luxol Basketball Club announced their new signing in Jenniffer Oramas. The announcement made on Wednesday on their socials comes after their 70-51 loss to Hibernians BC over the weekend.
Oramas, out of Sam Houston State University in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division 1, will be in her first season as a professional player after having played all 29 of her senior year games (23 starts), and averaging 13 points a game with a 44.1 percentage of field goals made with the Bearkats in the Southland Conference.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us