Luxol Basketball Club announced their new signing in Jenniffer Oramas. The announcement made on Wednesday on their socials comes after their 70-51 loss to Hibernians BC over the weekend.

Oramas, out of Sam Houston State University in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division 1, will be in her first season as a professional player after having played all 29 of her senior year games (23 starts), and averaging 13 points a game with a 44.1 percentage of field goals made with the Bearkats in the Southland Conference.

