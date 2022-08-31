Luxol player Sean Gatt has secured a dream move to Portuguese giants Boavista, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The 18-year-old is seen as one of the most talented prospects in Maltese football and for the past few weeks has been attracting interest from a number of overseas clubs.

In fact, last July English side Barnsley had invited Gatt to travel to the UK for a ten-day training camp with the club during which he played in an U-19 tournament.

Gatt impressed with his performances and was voted as the best player of his team in the tournament.

In the past few weeks, Gatt’s agent, Mauro Bousquet, offered the player to Portuguese side Boavista.

