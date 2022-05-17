Bernard Vassallo

Hibernians 46

Caffe Moak Luxol 60

(16-13, 8-10, 13-20, 9-17)

A mid-third quarter 10-0 Caffe Moak Luxol streak proved to be quite influential in the outcome of this third game of the best-of-five 2022 finals series.

From this point on to the final buzzer, Hibs tried their utmost to claw back into the game but Luxol managed to neutralise their rivals’ efforts and kept ahead to end up 2-1 ahead in the series.

The result placed immense pressure on Hibs for game four which will be played tomorrow as only through a win can the Paolites extend the finals series to the decisive game five on Sunday.

