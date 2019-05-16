The public is being invited to a one-off opportunity to have lunch aboard the ultra-luxury, five-star Seabourn Encore, on Saturday, August 10. Organised by Lynn Narraway, managing director of Seabourn UK and Ireland, the luncheon will give local guests the chance to see inside this incredible vessel, take a tour, and sample its world-famous cuisine. All proceeds will go to the Save Valletta Skyline appeal.

“Guests are in for a real treat on the day,” said Jim Dunn from Save Valletta Skyline, who is working with Narraway on the event. “They will be greeted with a welcome drink and will then take a mini tour of the ship before sitting down to a superb three-course lunch with wine, in the liner’s impressive dining room. The fact that all funds will be going to the appeal makes it especially guilt-free, and we are so grateful to the Seabourn Encore team for arranging this truly exceptional experience for us.”

Save Valletta’s Skyline’s mission is clear: to preserve Valletta’s iconic skyline. It is currently working to raise €8 million in funds to restore the tower, spire and structure of St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, which is in dire need of restoration. Save Valletta’s Skyline is striving to ensure that the fabric of the culturally-renowned cathedral will continue to be an essential part of the capital’s acclaimed skyline for years to come.

“Booking for this event is absolutely essential and places are limited to just 50,” continued Dunn.

“We have already had an overwhelming response, so we encourage those interested to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Places are strictly limited and available against a minimum donation of €150 per person, with all proceeds going to the appeal. For further details and information contact Petra Galea Debono at petragd@guisthall.com.