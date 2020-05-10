If jewels are a woman’s best friend, then moths are her worst enemy. They can wreak havoc with a man’s wardrobe too.

To prevent your luxury cashmeres being wrecked and ruined, you have to invest in luxury moth eradication, and the best, most luxurious and easily the most stylish commercial moth guard is still the first to be invented, Angela Flanders Fresh Moth Herbs Spray. It is shipped worldwide.

It contains an effective blend of moth repellent herbal oils and is easy to use in cupboards and drawers or directly onto carpets and textiles. It is not recommended for use on bed linen or mattresses.

Flanders’s French Moth Herbs were born from a very practical and urgent need. Before she began making perfume, she restored antique furniture and sold homemade pot-pourri. North African peonies bought at the nearby Sunday flower marker sadly proved to be infested and the larvae began to eat the flowers in the shop in Shoreditch she had opened in 1985.

She set about researching how different countries historically used herbs and spices to ward off moths and other insects. She created her own new blend recipe incorporating the major recurring ingredients – lavender and mint with sweet woodruff, rosemary. tansy, southern wood, rue and penny royal. She infused all their own essential and put the moth herbs in cloth. Her range of French Moth Herbs was born and has been a bestseller since 1991.

Flanders died in 2016 and the Angela Flanders perfume house is now run by her daughter. It is the ultimate niche business.

Moths can cause irreparable damage to our favourite garments. Never store away unwashed knitwear, always wash or dry clean before storing for the summer.

Always ensure that the drawer or cupboard is also clean and dust free. Place French Moth Herbs Bag in your wardrobe and drawers to ward off moths. Spray drawers or cupboards with French Moth Herbs Spray regularly through the season.

Pack away clothes in breathable containers and make sure that you brush vigorously your unworn coats and cardigans regularly, particularly turning out any fluff that may gather in the pockets.

As an extra treat, why not buy some lavender and chamomile pillow spray?

www.angelaflanders-perfumer.com