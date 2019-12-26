The electrification initiative at Audi is in full swing. Four new models with plug-in hybrid drive – in the Q5, A8, A6 and A7 Sportback model lines – will debut on the European market in the second half of 2019 alone. The new Q7 TFSI e quattro continues this series. The plug-in hybrid SUV bears the “TFSI e” logo.

Like every plug-in hybrid model, the Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro relies on the power of its two hearts. One of the brand’s most modern engines serves as the combustion engine – the 3.0 TFSI. The turbocharged, refined V6 delivers an output of 250 kW (340 PS) and 450 Nm (331.9 lb-ft) of torque. It is certified according to the Euro 6d-TEMP emission standard and is fitted with a gasoline particulate filter as standard.

A permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM), which is characterized by a high power density and compact design, serves as the electric motor. The PSM, which delivers a peak output of 94 kW and 350 Nm (258.1 lb-ft) of torque, is integrated in the housing of the eight-speed tiptronic. Together with the coupling, which connects the combustion engine to the drivetrain, it forms what is known as the hybrid module.

The power for the electric motor is supplied by a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery that is positioned under the luggage compartment floor and provides an energy capacity of 17.3 kWh at a voltage of 308 volts. Its 168 prismatic cells are divided into 14 modules that lie on top of each other on two levels. The battery cooling system, which also covers the charger, forms a separate low-temperature circuit. If necessary, it can be connected to the coolant circuit for the air conditioning system or the second low-temperature circuit, which cools the electric motor and power electronics.

It converts the direct current from the high-voltage battery (HV) into three-phase current to power the electric motor. During recuperation, the electric motor functions as an alternator and feeds direct current back to the lithium-ion battery.

A quick and smoothly shifting eight-speed tiptronic transfers the forces of the two motors via the quattro drivetrain to all four wheels. It is equipped with an electric oil pump that ensures lubrication in all operating states. The core of the quattro permanent all-wheel drive is a centre differential with purely mechanical regulation that distributes the torque between the front and rear axles at a ratio of 40:60 in normal driving operation.

When required, it transfers the majority of it to the axle with the better traction.