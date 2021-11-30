A woman whose brand-new Range Rover needed repeated repairs within months of its purchase has filed a judicial protest, arguing that the vendor was trying to run down the clock on her luxury car’s guarantee.

Carmen Bugeja said that she had gone back and forth to the car dealer for repairs at almost two-monthly intervals, but that she had still not been offered an effective solution in terms of the vehicle’s guarantee.

They were simply trying to “patch up” the defective Range Rover Discovery Sports model, claimed the disgruntled owner, who had paid “thousands of euro” for the expensive car.

In a judicial protest filed on Tuesday before the First Hall, Civil Court against Muscat Motors Limited, Bugeja’s lawyer Edward Gatt argued that matters were being dragged out until the vehicle’s guarantee expired.

Instead of abiding by their obligations in terms of that guarantee, company officials were seeking every possible excuse to bypass those obligations, argued the lawyer.

Worse still, instead of being offered “a solution” the owner felt insulted by the “deplorable” attitude of company staff, the court was told.

In light of such circumstances Bugeja took her grievances to court, calling upon the company to remedy the situation within one week or else face further legal consequences.

Lawyer Edward Gatt signed the judicial protest.