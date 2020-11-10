This Thursday, November 12, Luzzu Lotto will be holding a Superdraw of €5,000,000 and you could be in with the chance of scooping the entire sum up if you place your bets in time.

Luzzu Lotto is a Maltese-favourite lottery, and it’s about to become an even bigger favourite this Thursday, November 12 as its jackpot spikes up to €5 million. Be sure to place your bets ahead of time before the draw occurs at 10pm on November 12, so you don’t miss your golden chance of winning.

Placing your Luzzu Lotto bets is super easy and simple. All you have to do is first visit Jackpot.com and proceed to the Luzzu Lotto betting page. Afterwards, pick six numbers from 1-50 and one Joker Ball from 1-5. Should you be unsure of which numbers to choose, Jackpot.com has simplified that for you with the ‘Quick-Pick’ option. If you click on the ‘Quick-Pick’ button, you will have your numbers picked out in a randomly generated order, so that you don’t need to overthink about your numbers. Lastly, you can finalise your transaction by clicking on the ‘Add-to-Cart’ button.

Jackpot.com also gives their players the advantage of subscribing to a lottery with their various discounted, lottery subscription deals. For instance, you can easily subscribe to Luzzu Lotto with just €4.99 for the first month. With lotto draws happening twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays, you would have automated bets on all eight draws that occur each month. That means you would be saving €7 by subscribing to Luzzu Lotto. You can also change your numbers at any given point in time and also cancel your subscription, as well.

If you’re looking for another lottery to bet on with massive jackpots, EuroMillions is also the one for you. On November 20, EuroMillions will be having a Superdraw with a guaranteed start of €130 million – and many of its fans are on the edge of their seat waiting for this interesting draw. If you wish to try your luck with this jackpot, you can do so easily via Jackpot.com. Click here to find out more.

Luzzu Lotto’s draw is this Thursday at 10pm. Are you ready to push your luck on the €5 million jackpot? Make certain that you place your bets in advance and cross your fingers for the best possible outcome.

Jackpot.com was established in 2016 and has been growing ever since, with licences in Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Sweden. For more updates on discounts, Superdraws and new launches, follow our social media platform on Facebook.

Disclaimer: Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA, licence number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.