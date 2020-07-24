€5 million big ones are to be awarded to one fortunate individual, and it could easily be you. Simply match the main six numbers and the Joker Ball, and you can call yourself a sure winner.

It’s super easy to play Luzzu Lotto. All you have to do is log into your Jackpot.com account and head over to the Luzzu Lotto page. Afterwards, pick out six numbers from one to 50 and one Joker Ball number from one to five. If you’re unsure on your number picking, click on the ‘Quick-Pick’ button to have your numbers randomly chosen for you. You can also choose to go for the subscription option so that you never miss out on a Luzzu Lotto draw which is only €4.99. Finally, you may complete your transaction.

One Luzzu Lotto bet costs only €1.50, which is almost the price of a ftira biż-żejt, so it won’t break the bank. To ignite even more excitement, Jackpot.com is offering its players an offer to make some serious waves this Superdraw: Get five bets for €5.

To claim this fantastic offer, click here.

The draw is this Monday, July 27 at 10pm local time – will you be placing your bets in time for the Superdraw? Get ready for possible incredible winnings!

Apart from Luzzu Lotto, Jackpot.com offers a variety of lotteries, scratchcards and casino games in which you can choose from - so there’s something for everyone, for sure. Most of their lotteries are quite known for their generous jackpots such as the famous Mega Millions, Euro Millions and the Powerball lottery. Don’t believe it? Check them out for some mind blowing entertainment.

For more eye-popping Jackpot.com news, follow their social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Jackpot.com started in 2016 and has been growing ever since, with licenses in Malta, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Sweden, and Italy.

Disclaimer: Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.