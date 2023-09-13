LV BET is proud to announce that for the upcoming season, we will be sponsoring Ħamrun Handball Club. This sponsorship will help the club continue to reach its targets and goals of establishing itself as an elite club where young players learn their trade and kickstart their careers in the sport.

Next year the team will compete under the name of Ħamrun LV BET as part of the agreement while also showcasing the brand’s logo on two kits, with which they will play with throughout the season. After the great success of last year, Ħamrun continued to strengthen their squad by signing Mladen Ivanovic, who is widely regarded as one of the best handball coaches on the Island. In terms of players, Ħamrun signed four players, Maximilano, an Argentinian left-back, Uros, who plays as a pivot, Tibor, a Serbian left wing and Vincent, who is a right-back.

"This partnership with LV BET will breathe new life into the club. This new investment will help the club invest in our players, facilities, and, most importantly, in putting on the best show for our fans. We are eager to get the ball rolling in this exciting new chapter," said the president of the Club.

‘We are thrilled to partner with Ħamrun LV BET, a team that shares the same vision and commitment towards excellence and dedication. This marks the first step for the company to help boost local sports and entertainment,” said Slawomir Zielinski, Sportsbook Manager of LV BET.

The Ħamrun handball club forms part of the Phoenix Sports Club, with the aim of creating an atmosphere where athletes can flourish whilst fostering the Phoenix winning mentality. LV BET is also supporting the Swieqi Woman Handball team in the EHF European Cup adventure.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/