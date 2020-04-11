The Prime Minister's wife, Lydia Abela, has become the patron of an online platform allowing people to access services to help them cope with disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit Malta Together initiative consists of a one-stop website with information on helplines, counselling, online services, as well as online classes to keep people occupied while at home.

Dr Abela, endorsing the initiative, said it would go a long way towards helping people who were currently alone due to the social distancing measures in place.

Malta Together said Dr Abela would also be actively involved with the platform to identify community initiatives providing support and help in Malta during these challenging times.

"Social distancing prevents the spread of the coronavirus but unfortunately it leads in many cases to loneliness, boredom, frustration and sadness. For some of us, this leads to solitude and in some cases also triggers or accentuates certain problems," Dr Abela said.

“Malta Together is an ideal tool to help people cope with the new realities and day-to-day situations. Furthermore, this online tool will help to fill these peoples’ lives with hope, optimism and positivity whilst at home. We strongly believe that we can create a temporary life within our home and in the context of this new social reality.”

Dr Abela encouraged everyone remain fit and active and communicate remotely with their loved ones and others.

"We need to learn, teach, interact, and do positive activities to use this time at home in the best possible way. In this new reality, Malta Together is a perfect platform, to help us get through these difficult times," she said.

Malta Together is a non-profit initiative, currently staffed by employees of the Iniala Group in Malta, brought to you by ‘The Academy of Givers’, an association created to unite and inspire social giving among the business community