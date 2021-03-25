The Executive board of Special Olympics have appointed Dr Lydia Abela as president of Special Olympics Malta.

Anna Calleja, the national director of Special Olympics Malta, said that it was an honour that Lydia Abela joined the big Special Olympics family.

“I am looking forward so that together we can provide everything possible to all athletes so that they can maximise their potential,” Calleja said.

