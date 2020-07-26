In her first interview, Lydia Abela, lawyer and wife of prime minister Robert Abela, tells Claudia Calleja how COVID-19 has been the hardest hurdle so far. She also reveals her plans to use her role as wife of the prime minister to push and address a number of issues.

Lydia Abela’s political roots date back to her childhood. The middle child in a family of five children, raised in Cospicua, her father encouraged his children to follow current affairs and be part of the discussion on important matters, while her mother ensured the family helped others.

“Politics is about people’s lives. My mother taught us that if we were lucky enough to receive an education we were to share that with others. If my mother would meet a neighbour whose daughter was struggling with exams, we would go and help them with revision… this mentality, this politics is what my parents gave me,” she says.

Sitting outside Villa Francia, the prime minister’s winter residence, Abela talks about the role she assumed when her husband was appointed prime minister on January 13, propelling her into the limelight in extraordinary circumstances as the government reeled from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder probe fallout.

Yet, she had full faith in her husband, who she met at the age of 18 when they studied law at the University of Malta. The couple remained together, graduating, and later working in the same legal firm. They eventually got married and had a daughter, Giorgia Mae, who is now eight years old.

Soon after they got married, Lydia Abela was approached by Joseph Muscat – her husband’s predecessor, to become the executive secretary of the Labour Party. After much thought, she decided to take on the job she held for 10 years.

“I wanted to be a role model to other women... In these 10 years I saw the PL grow and win two elections. I feel I was part of a winning party that was in government and carried out many substantial changes – especially in the social sector.”

But the administration faced several allegations of corruption and eventually pushed Muscat to resign last December after the Caruana Galizia murder investigation implicated his own chief of staff, Keith Schembri, in the crime.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Does she feel that, as part of the same political party that was in government, she was part of the problem in any way?

“If there are elements on which today there are allegations of corruption, they are now being investigated. As far as I know, they are no longer in the PL and in the government. I feel I was part of a party that keeps growing and brought, and keeps bringing, stability and success to the country,” she says firmly.

Becoming a ‘family team’

Her husband took over the leadership of the party and the country in January. Though they were used to juggling family life with work and political roles, nothing could have prepared them for the coronavirus.

“The biggest shock as a family was the moment Malta was struck by the coronavirus pandemic. Like many Maltese families we had to change our routine entirely.” As their daughter had to be homeschooled, both parents had to marry their diaries with hers.

Abela confesses she was worried because her husband had to continue going out and meeting people like many frontliners did.

I am me – Lydia. And today I happen to be the wife of the prime minister. And I wish that all women look at themselves as individuals in their own capacity

“I would remind him to remove his shoes and sanitise when he arrived home. But we believed he had to continue with his work. It always amazed me how, Robert becomes energised and stronger and determined when faced with a challenge. During this period, myself and Giorgia felt we had to be of even more support to him so he can help the country,” she says.

As for their daughter, who remains their “number one priority”, the couple have taken an approach of cautious media exposure.

“There were moments when Giorgia Mae was with me and wanted to join me – like when she made biscuits for frontliners. I feel she is part of this family team.

“But at the same time, I feel I ought to be careful how much I expose her and where I take her… she is at a particular age, eight, when she can understand what we are doing and what her father’s role is…

“I want her to be part of this experience and to know that her father was there to make a difference in the life of the Maltese.”

This lifestyle also came with a major change – the couple that were used to spending practically all day together – first at university, then at work – now have little time for themselves.

“We are a couple. But we are also best friends. I miss that I can’t spend as much time with him. But there are times when he calls me to see if I have time for a coffee and to catch up, even if for a few minutes,” she says.

As they catch up, he often asks her what she thinks about a specific issue and sometimes she offers her advice – often pushing for the inclusion of women, she smiles.

When her husband entered the race to become PL leader she stepped down from her role and when he became prime minister they shut down their legal firm – although she still does the occasional court case that is not government-related. Does she feel she had to give up her career for her husband?

The way she sees it, this is an opportunity to put the spotlight on issues close to her heart.

“When I wrote my resignation letter I said specifically that I am not resigning because I am the wife of the prime minister… I am me – Lydia. And today I happen to be the wife of the prime minister. And I wish that all women look at themselves as individuals in their own capacity who can occupy even the highest roles in institutions,” she says.

Tackling loneliness

Abela lists her priorities as she says she is determined to make a difference through her role to shed light on social issues, starting with the problem of loneliness.

If there are allegations of corruption, they are now being investigated

“I want to look into why people are feeling alone and address the problems resulting from this,” she says, quoting recent research carried out by the University of Malta’s Faculty for Social Wellbeing, that showed that nine in every 10 people experienced loneliness during COVID-19.

“I feel that, as wife of the prime minister, I have the opportunity to raise issues important to the country,” she says, stressing she wants to base her work on research.

“I was never an office-based person. I’m one who loves working from outside – over a coffee, talking to people and being in the community,” she says.

She plans to rope in researchers and volunteers, many of who have already come forward to offer their help.

She has two pillars in mind – the social pillar and the overall wellbeing of people that includes health-related matters as well as the environment.

The high rates of obesity in Malta is one thing she plans to dig deeper into.

According to the latest study published by the World Health Organisation, Malta tops the obesity list in three different age groups – 11, 13 and 15-year-olds. Abela wants to use research to understand what is leading to the national overweight problem and tackle the cause and ripple effect.

She also wants to address issues concerning children, starting with a campaign to encourage children to be more active and spend less time glued to a screen – to improve their health and the quality of their childhood.

Being an animal lover, she intends to address shortcomings in the animal welfare sector that include lack of resources and lack of places to take pets.

Another issue close to her heart – that keeps cropping up during the interview – is her passion for women’s empowerment.

“We need to show women that their voice and contribution is needed… our places of work, parliament, boards need women’s participation. We need to give them the tools and not just encourage them.”

Asked about reproductive rights, like abortion, she says she disagrees with abortion and is glad that the Labour government made IVF and adoption more accessible to couples who want to become parents and offer a home to a child.

There is a particular sector she became aware of through her job as a lawyer – young women leaving residential children’s homes at the age of 18 who find themselves alone in the world.

She plans to understand what these young women need to be able to thrive and offer them that tailored support.