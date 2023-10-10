Seeking help to address mental health issues is not a weakness, Lydia Abela stressed on Tuesday when addressing an international conference in Brussels.

Abela, the Prime Minister’s wife, said that she would soon be in a position to announce an "important initiative" to provide young people with tangible help to tackle mental health issues in schools.

October 10 marks World Mental Health Day.

Video: DOI

The conference was organised by the European Commission and was also addressed by, among others EU vice-president Margaritis Schinas, health commissioner Stella Kyriakides and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.