Seeking help to address mental health issues is not a weakness, Lydia Abela stressed on Tuesday when addressing an international conference in Brussels.

Abela, the Prime Minister’s wife, said that she would soon be in a position to announce an "important initiative" to provide young people with tangible help to tackle mental health issues in schools.

October 10 marks World Mental Health Day. 

Video: DOI

The conference was organised by the European Commission and was also addressed by, among others EU vice-president Margaritis Schinas, health commissioner Stella Kyriakides and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.