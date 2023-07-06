Reigning 200m world champion Noah Lyles steps up his campaign for a sprint double at this year’s World Championships in Budapest when he tackles the 100m at the US trials in Eugene, Oregon.

With his 200m dialed in, Lyles said, he’s finally had the luxury of honing his 100m, and he’s not just doing it for a change of pace.

“I just decided I wanted to win the 100 along with the 200,” he said Wednesday on the eve of the US athletics championships, the selection meeting for the World Championships in Budapest.

“I mean, we haven’t had a doubler since (Usain) Bolt, and it’s about time we have one — why not me?”

Jamaican great Bolt was the last man to complete a 100-200 world championships double, something he did in 2009, 2013 and 2015.

