Lyon said on Sunday that they had reached an agreement to sign Swiss international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool.

The player was due to arrive in Lyon on Sunday night to undergo a medical to complete his 11 million euro (£9.45m; $12.85m) transfer.

Shaqiri, 29, has 96 Swiss caps and was part of the team that eliminated France in the last eight at the European Championship.

