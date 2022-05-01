Record seven-time winners Lyon saw off French rivals Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday to join holders Barcelona in the final of this season’s Women’s Champions League.

The showpiece in the Italian city of Turin on May 21 will bring together the leading side in European women’s football over the last decade and the team who ended their hegemony last year and are now seeking to retain their title.

Ada Hegerberg and captain Wendie Renard scored Lyon’s goals either side of a Marie-Antoinette Katoto strike as they beat PSG 2-1 to win their semi-final tie 5-3 on aggregate.

The match at the Parc des Princes was watched by a new record crowd for a women’s club game in France of 43,254, a week after a world record 91,648 saw Barcelona win the first leg of their tie at home to Wolfsburg.

