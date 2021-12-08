Lyon were docked a point by the disciplinary committee of the French league (LFP) on Wednesday as a punishment after their Ligue 1 game against Marseille last month was abandoned when Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle.

The match, which was only five minutes old at the time of the incident at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium, will be replayed from the start behind closed doors at a date still to be determined, the LFP said.

Lyon, who are 12th in Ligue 1, were ordered to play two home games behind closed doors but they have already hosted Reims in an empty stadium, losing that match 2-1 last week.

