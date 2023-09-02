Once France’s top club, Lyon are in full-blown crisis on and off the pitch coming into this weekend’s clash with reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Title-winners seven years in a row from 2002 to 2008, OL have finished outside the European qualifying spots in both the last two seasons and their start to this campaign has been their worst in 31 years.

After losing their opening two matches, Laurent Blanc’s side played out an insipid goalless draw in Nice last weekend without suspended star striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Scorer of 27 league goals last season, Lacazette will again be banned against PSG, but that is almost the least of Lyon’s problems.

